Manipur : Roundglass Punjab FC Defender – Ngarin Shaiza Called-Up For India U-16 National Camp

NET/UT News Desk

Tangkhul youngster Ngarin Shaiza was today named among the squad for the India U-16 National Camp that will be held at Goa from the 20th of February onwards. The 15 year old defender currently plays for Roundglass Punjab FC having initially been scouted and signed by Minerva Punjab Football Academy in May 2019; the same club from where Kerala Blasters defender Hormipam Ruivah started out his career.

“I’m extremely happy to be called up for the India U-16 National Camp. To represent the National team at any level is a dream come through and I’m thankful and grateful to God for his blessing.” Ngarin said, speaking to Ukhrul Times.

The youngster was first scouted by Bengaluru FC in April 2019 before he chose to sign for Minerva after the Punjab outfits offered him a contract on the spot of trials. He continued to be part of the academy setup at Minerva Punjab before it was acquired by Roundglass Punjab in late 2019. Ngarin made seven appearances for the club in the Hero Junior League in the 2019-20 season with his performances earning him a spot in the probables for the U16 India National trials at Goa last year. The young defender captained the U16 team in some of the friendlies during the trials and was duly named in the final squad today.

Speaking to Ukhrul Times, Samuel Shaiza, father of Ngarin relayed his joy in the news: “I’m so grateful hearing the news that my son has been called up for the India U-16 National Camp; all praises to God. I’m also thankful to everyone who has helped my son along the way and pray that they will continue to help through their guidances and prayers to bring out the best in him.”

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/roundglass-punjab-fc-defender-ngarin-shaiza-called-up-for-the-india-u-16-national-camp/)