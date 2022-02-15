Meghalaya CM To Depart For New Delhi, Discuss HNLC’s Peace Offer With Centre

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma will leave for New Delhi today to meet the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for discussing in length about the recent peace offer made by the proscribed militant outfit – Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC).

“I will be meeting the officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and I will be briefing them about the developments taking place and discuss with them on how to take this forward,” – Sangma told journalists in Shillong on Monday.

On February 9, the HNLC had sent its official communication to the state government reiterating its readiness for peace dialogue without preconditions.

The General Secretary of HNLC – Saiñkupar Nongtraw mentioned that after receiving a lot of requests in the last few days from elders and some social organizations, we (the HNLC) have decided to give peace a chance once again.

Recently, Sangma stated that state government is undertaking appropriate measures to curb the recruitment of youth along any proscribed organization.

“In the initial stages, attempts were made to communicate with the outfit through the Government of India and also through other agencies, but conditions were not acceptable. So, we are open for peace talks but the same would not be subjected to any conditions.” – added the Meghalaya CM.