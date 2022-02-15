Mizoram DGP Flags-Off SAPF Team Deployed For Duty During Forthcoming Manipur Assembly Polls 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Director General of Police (DGP), Mizoram – Devesh Chandra Srivastava, IPS on February 15 flagged-off the Mizoram State Armed Police Force (SAPF) team being deployed for duty for the ensuing Manipur Assembly polls from 3rd Battalion MAP Parade Ground Mualpui and 5th IR Battalion Parade Ground Lungverh.

In his address to the deployed personnel, the DGP stated that concerned team will not only represent the Mizoram Police, one of the most efficient and public-friendly forces in the country; but also the entire state of Mizoram and they must conduct themselves accordingly in their turnout, discipline, and dedication to duty.

He also stressed on ensuring proper display of humility, helpfulness and professionalism in performance of duty, especially towards senior citizens, disabled persons and women.

The Mizoram SAPF consisting of 10 companies of Mizoram Armed Police personnel departed and proceeded towards Manipur on the same day and will perform election duty in Manipur from February 28 t0 March 5, 2022 which will be initiated in two phases.