Mizoram : Security Forces Recovered Large Stash Of Contraband Substances From Aizawl; 2 Held

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In a major operation against drug menace, the Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram has recently seized a large stash of contraband substances from the state capital – Aizawl.

According to police reports, the security forces have recovered atleast 10.256 kgs of Methamphetamine and apprehended two individuals, identified as – Lalthanzauva (aged 27-yrs-old) and Rualthankhuma (aged 28-yrs-old), both residents of Khawmawi village in Myanmar.

Moreover, on the night of February 13, 33 kgs of Ganja was recovered at Aizawl. Responding to the same, a 52-year-old man identified as – Lalruatthanga was apprehended by the security forces.