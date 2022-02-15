Nagaland To Host ‘South Asian Cross Country Championship’ & ’56th National Cross Country Championship’ On March 26

NET Web Desk

The South Asian Cross Country Championship and the 56th National Cross country Championship will be held on March 26, 2022 at Indira Gandhi Stadium at Kohima.

The event, which was originally set for January 15 this year, has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19’s Omicron Variant. This tournament will be the first-ever international athletics event in the state of Nagaland.

According to a press release issued by Nagaland Athletics, the rescheduled date for the event has been decided by the South Asian Athletic Federation (SAAF) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in consultation with the Nagaland Government.

“South Asian countries under the banner of SAAF have confirmed participation of their respective athletes and officials. All affiliated units and associations of the Athletics Federation of India have confirmed participation in the event.” – the press release further reads.