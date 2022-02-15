Nagaland : Wokha District Administration Contribute Medical Aid For Combating COVID-19 Crisis

NET Web Desk

The COVID-19 outbreak, which resulted in a global health emergency and economic slowdown has taught the significance of extending aid to the healthcare sector. Similarly, in order to combat the third wave of the pandemic, the Wokha District Administration and District Level Centre for Women-Mahila Shakti Kendras (DLCW-MSK) under the aegis of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ on Monday donated PPE kits to Dr. Motsuo Memorial District Hospital, Wokha.

These medical kits were handed over to the Medical Superintendent by Sub Divisional Officer (C) – Selemla S. Sangtam.

‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ (Save the girl child, educate the girl child) is a campaign of the Government of India that aims to generate awareness and improve the efficiency of welfare services intended for girls in India.

Launched in 2015 at Panipat, Haryana by Prime Minister – Narendra Modi, the main objectives of this scheme includes – Preventing gender biased sex selective elimination; Ensuring survival & protection of the girl child; Ensuring education and participation of the girl child.