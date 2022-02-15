Rural Development Trust – ‘Art Of Living’ Signs MoU With Sikkim Government; Aiming To Empower Remote Regions

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Art of Living Organization has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sikkim Government for further upgradation of the skill development sector in the State.

The exchange programme was held on Monday between the Art of Living Organization and the Skill Development Department, Government of Sikkim, in the special presence of Chief Secretary of Sikkim – S.C. Gupta. It was exchanged between Secretary, Skill Development Department, GoS, Karma Namgyal Bhutia, and Trustee, Sri Sri Rural Development Program (SSRDP) Trust, Deepak Sharma.

Meanwhile, the programme witnessed the presence of senior officials of Skill Development Department and representatives of the Art of Living Organization.

As per the MoU, the Art of Living Organization will take-up the revitalization of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of Sikkim with digital age infrastructures and training for both trainees and trainers, supplementing curriculum with essential life and entrepreneurial skills.

Besides, the organization will initially take up the upgradation of the ITI Centres at Rangpo and Gyalshing. After the initial intervention in areas like training in electricals and solar energy, the organization will lend their expertise in other skill areas.

During the meeting, Trustee, Sri Sri Rural Development Programme (SSRDP) – Deepak Sharma also discussed with the Chief Secretary about other development projects which will be taken-up in Sikkim. Sharma also apprised the Chief Secretary about the Himalaya Unnati Mission (HUM), a unique initiative of the Art of Living Organization to protect, foster and resurrect the Himalayas.