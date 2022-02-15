Sikkim’s Rock Band – ‘Girish And The Chronicles’, Released 3rd Studio Album Titled “Hail To The Heroes”

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The renowned band of Sikkim – Girish and The Chronicles (GATC) has released their 3rd studio album, titled “Hail To The Heroes” on February 11, 2022.

The album is released globally under the record label giant – Frontiers Music SRl, Italy. Frontiers music is home to some of the biggest rock acts from the world, with bands like Def Leppard, Whitesnake, Mr Big, Extreme, Toto, Journey, Survivor, Uriah Heep, to name a few under their label.

The album has 12 tracks released worldwide, and a 13th bonus track, which is available for special edition in Japan. A pure treat for all rock and metal fans, the album is a tribute and dedication to all the rock gods and legends, who have been the biggest source of inspiration to the band, as well as all the rock and metal fans.

The album is available across the globe along CD formats, as well as Vinyl formats as physical copies, and also available across all music streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Google music, Youtube etc.

It is GATC’s first album with Frontiers Music, and prior to the full album launch, the band had already released a single and 2 music videos from this album, as promotional tracks. The album release was accompanied by a music video release of their song “Love’s Damnation”.

“Lover’s Train” was the first single that was released from the album, in November 2021. This was followed by the release of 2 music videos, namely “Primeval Desire”, released in December 2021, and the album title song “Hail to the Heroes”, released in January 2022.

The band is overwhelmed and happy by the great response of the tracks so far, along with the feedbacks received from various magazines and channels working globally. The album has been reviewed by some of the most prominent rock and metal magazines and channels across the world, where some of them have graded the album as the Album of the Year for 2022.

The album has some amazing featuring artists such as Chris Adler (ex Lamb of God, Megadeth), Rowan Robertson (ex Dio) and Myrone.

The band is really excited about the release and is looking forward to a positive and rocking response of the album from all GATC fans and supporters, and all the rockers and metalheads from across the world.

Here are a few highlights from some of the album reviews that the band has received.

“Hail To The Heroes, the band’s third album overall, sees the band taking huge leaps forward from their previous album, Rock The Highway (2020). The album grabs you from the opening notes of “Primeval Desire” and never lets go, just like their musical heroes’ classic albums have always done. Hail To The Heroes is a sonic journey that will thrill you over and over again.” – Brave Words, U.S.A.

“This album is without a doubt, a contender for album of the year 2020. This is one amazing album. This has set the bar for all the other bands for album of the year. This album is an all killer, no filler album.” – Iridium reviews, UK.

“Featuring the formidable power vocals of Girish Pradhan, GatC are back with their third album and ready, probably, to rock your world…Actually, there’s no probably about it. Over the course of this dozen-track long journey the band WILL rock your world time and again with anthemic thunder rockers like I’m Not The Devil, wherein our hero, who possess a voice approximately 4.7 times more powerful than any other currently doing the rounds, will remove your eyebrows and any other extraneous protuberances flapping around your person through sheer LUNG POWER…” – Sentinel Daily, Australia.

“The album also includes a different atmosphere with songs and riffs that have that Indian character, all their songs share in common some scathing guitars, a clean and powerful voice sealed with a thunderous and impeccable bass and drums, a pure heavy metal sound.

Not only have I loved it, I think it will be one of the albums that will reach enough category to be classified as one of the best that 2022 will bring us…” – Viri AOR, Spain.

The album track listing/playlist is as follows –

1. Primeval Desire

2. Children Of The Night

3. I’m Not The Devil

4. Love’s Damnation

5. Clearing The Blur

6. Lovers’ Train

7. Rock And Roll Jack

8. Hail To The Heroes (intro)

9. Hail To The Heroes

10. Shamans Of Time

11. The Heaven’s Crying

12. Rock N’ Roll Fever (feat Chris Adler, Myrone, Rowan Robertson)