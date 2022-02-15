Tripura CM – Biplab Kumar Deb To Join BJP’s Poll Campaign In Manipur 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb will be on a two-day visit in Manipur for a poll campaign from February 18 next.

The central Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership had asked him to devote two days’ time to the campaign of Manipur where the voting will be conducted in two phases, February 28 and March 05 next.

With barely a week to go for the Manipur assembly elections 2022, Deb will campaign for two days across Manipur during which he will be accompanied by other senior leaders from Delhi and Manipur.

He is likely to attend 8 to 10 public meetings and rallies campaigning for the BJP candidates including the Chief Minister so that the campaign can be intensified at the last minute and the atmosphere goes in favour of BJP.

However, the union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and Manipur in-charge for BJP – Pratima Bhoumik is campaigning in the state ahead of assembly polls.