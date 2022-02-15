Tripura : First Painter From Northeast India Shortlisted For Presidential Artworks

NET Web Desk

A freelance painter hailing from Tripura – Suman Bhattacharjee has been selected for the coveted Presidential Artworks at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

According to the Executive Board Member of Lalit Kala Academy – Suman Majumder, Suman is among the four artists shortlisted from across the country, and one from the Northeastern regions.

Suman was asked to submit three sample works life and bust size portraits of President Ram Nath Kovind and a life-size portrait of President and the First Lady – Savita Kovind together for the final selection.

Bhattacharjee, who pursued his Masters in Fine Arts from Tripura Central University, is the first painter from the state and the Northeast to be selected for the Presidential artworks, informed Majumder.