Tripura : Opposition Leader – Manik Sarkar Urges CM To Constitute High-Power Inquiry Team On CPI-M Supporter’s Murder

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2022 : Manik Sarkar, the leader of opposition in Tripura wrote a letter to Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister on Tuesday apprising brutal aspects of alleged murder of Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) supporter – Benu Biswas at Kamalpur under South Tripura district and urged to take proper measures without any further delay.

In the 3-page letter, it is mentioned that “Benu Biswas, a youth of Kamalpur, Indiranagar Gram Panchayat under PR Bari police station, Belonia in South Tripura was openly beaten to death at Kamalpur market place by some miscreants on February 10 last.”

“On February 14, an MLA team comprised of Badal Chowdhury, Deputy Leader of Opposition TLA, Tapan Chakraborty, Ratan Bhowmik, Bhanulal Saha, Sahid Chawdhuri, Sudhan Das and myself visited the house of Benu Biswas at his village Kamalpur to take stock of the incident. The team was accompanied by CPI-M sub-divisional party leaders including Basudeb Majumder, ex-MLA and Tapas Datta, Secretary, CPI-M Belonia sub-divisional committee”, the copy reads.

Visiting there, Sarkar and opposition CPI-M legislators interacted with the family members of the victim in front of the villagers. They met with Malati Biswas, wife of late Benu Biswas, his two elder brothers, their widow sister and other family members. One nephew of Benu Biswas came forward to us and burst up to express his agony over the incident.

The nephew narrated the entire incident to the CPI-M MLAs team and courageously alleged that ruling BJP miscreants led by Joydeb Sarkar, member of Rajnagar Panchayat Samity, Manik Sarkar, Jhutan Chakraborty and Naresh Chakraborty beaten his uncle mercilessly and the assassins left him on the spot.

Under the circumstances and considering the brutal aspects of the case, the team of MLAs demanded Chief Minister Deb to take proper measures without further delay.

The demands are – remove Arjan Chakma, present OC of P.R. Bari PS immediately because he is alleged to be biased towards the murderers of Benu Biswas; the accused named in the First Information Report (FIR) of the case must be booked immediately and impartial legal steps must be taken against them; constitute a High Power Inquiry Team to undertake investigation of the murder of Benu Biswas; considering renewed threat perception on the families of Benu Biswas, the government must stand beside the family and provide proper security to the family to avert any more attack in future; and Malati Biswas, the helpless widow of Benu Biswas, may be provided with logistic support for her permanent livelihood.