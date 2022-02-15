Tripura : Union Minister – Sarbananda Sonowal Announced Rs 25 Crores For Dredging And Maintenance In Gomati river; MoU Signed

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2022 : For a better inland waterways connectivity in Tripura, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday announced Rs 25 crore for dredging in Gomati river.

At State Guest House here in Agartala city on Tuesday, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Tripura government, Inland Waterways (IWT) authority and Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) for maintenance and development of inland waterways terminal near Srimantapur under Sepahijala district.

Speaking to reporters here, Sonowal said “These new initiatives will significantly boost inland waterways transportation through cargo and passenger vessels along with river cruise movement. Looking into the high potentiality prospects of the tourism sector, a total amount of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned to facilitate movement of vessels and river cruises and ten jetties as well shall be set up in Gomati river in view to the perspectives of tourism in the coming days”.

On the other hand, Sonowal, who also holds the charge of AYUSH ministry said that a total of 50 Health and Wellness Centers have been sanctioned and a 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospital would be also opened here in Tripura.

Hydraulic surveys would be conducted in other rivers to assess the feasibility of introducing waterway facilities in the state, the union minister told reporters.

While briefing media persons here, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said “In Gomati river, ten spots have been selected for setting up of jetties within a 40 kilometres route from Sonamura to Udaipur. Out of the 90 kilometres route, the central government is releasing money for dredging for the 40 kilometers route that connects Sonamura with Daudkandi in Bangladesh.”

The Chief Minister said that the union government is also assessing the feasibility of Deo and Howrah rivers for introducing waterway transportation. “At State Guest House, we had discussed carrying out permanent dredging in Howrah and Deo rivers to put an end to the flood situation emerging during the rainy season”, he added.

Deb claimed “Tripura will be able to import transport materials like steel and cement at a very cheap price and in return export huge quantities of wheat to Bangladesh if international waterway connectivity begins in full-fledged manner”.