Tripura’s Daughter – Debashrita Draws Faces Of Different Personalities Inside Delicately Cracked Egg Shells

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Debashrita Dey, a resident of Tripura’s Maharanipur in the Teliamura sub-division of the Khowai district is capable of sketching pictures of various people on the shells of eggs.

Daughter of Dipankar Dey and Sanchita Dey, Debashrita began drawing at the age of four. Her parents noticed her interest in painting at the time. She would draw on the canvas whenever she had time to spare while studying.

The house is now an adornment of fascinating things painted with various materials, including various paintings created by her own hands. She is a student in the eighth grade at Teliamura Assam Rifles High School, and excels in her studies.

Her expertise includes the ability to draw pictures of various personalities with a pencil on the shell of an egg in a very short period of time. She also has skills in acrylic painting, charcoal pencil scratch, mandala art, still life painting, terracotta, craft, abstract acrylic painting, and other mediums.

Her father is in the petrol pump business, and her mother is one of the 10,323 teachers who have been fired. She told Northeast Today that she had submitted her name to the Indian Book of Records. She was contacted as a result of his talent. The call may come soon. Her brilliance at BYJU’s Young Genius is widely recognized. She was also selected for the KBC Students’ Special Edition. Whereas, Debashrita was unable to attend classes due to family issues at the time. She was also conferred with multiple recognitions across various places of Tripura.

The significance of the Tripura Government’s “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” slogan with the Government of India can only be realized after witnessing talented girls like Debashrita.