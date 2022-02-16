AITC Have “Hard Evidence” To Prove Illegal Coal Mining & Transportation In Meghalaya : TMC Leader – Mukul Sangma

NET Web Desk

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Tuesday claimed that it has “hard evidence” to establish illicit coal mining and transportation in Meghalaya, which it will present to the government shortly. It has asked the federal government to take care of the situation, alleging that the state government has failed to do so, informed the former Chief Minister & AITC state leader – Mukul Sangma.

“Centre is equally responsible to protect the interest of the state and it is also a binding responsibility of any authority under the government,” Sangma argued.

According to Shillong Times report, in order to prove his claim, Sangma played a video of “ongoing” illegal mining and loading of coal on his mobile phone before the reporters.

Meanwhile, the AITC leader also alleged that money earned from illicit coal mining is being used to fund insurgency across the state.