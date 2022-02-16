Arunachal Pradesh : DKGCT Signs Tripartite MoU With Delhi University & Hindu College Under V2 Scheme

NET Web Desk

The Dorjee Khandu Government College Tawang (DKGCT) has signed a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on February 15, 2022 under the Vidya Vistar Scheme (V2 Scheme), an initiative of University of Delhi to establish academic linkages between its Colleges and Departments with the corresponding Institute in remote areas of the country.

This Tripartite MoU signed between the DKGCT, University of Delhi & Hindu College aims to emphasize on the faster growth of Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang. According to the scheme, the Hindu College shall extend its academic resources & facilities to the college, and share its resources in the fields of academic, education and research.

The partner institutes shall also organize online/offline lectures, workshops, trainings, meetings and other programmes for capacity building of the faculty members.

Meanwhile, the faculties and researchers of both the Partner institutes may be engaged in Joint Research activities and act as co-investigators in the research programmes submitted to funding agencies.

Taking to Twitter, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu confirmed the news. “DKGCT entered into a tripartite MoU with University of Delhi & Hindu College under the Vidya Vistar (V2) Scheme. The partner college shall extend academic resources, faculty exchange programme, capacity building, lectures, research activities & joint publication.” – he wrote.