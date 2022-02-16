Assam : CM Sarma Booked Over Alleged ‘Father-Son Barb’ On Congress Leader – Rahul Gandhi

NET Web Desk

The Hyderabad Police has booked the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma over his controversial ‘father-son’ barb on Congress leader & Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) – Rahul Gandhi.

Addressing a rally at Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand on February 11 to hold election campaigns for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the ensuing assembly polls, Sarma asserted that Rahul Gandhi asked proof for the surgical strike carried-out by the Indian Army in September 2016, against terrorist camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The statement drew criticism from the opposition party, and led the Telangana unit of Indian National Congress (INC) on Monday to file multiple police complaints against the Assam Chief Minister.

Following the complaint filed by TPCC president Revanth Reddy, a case has been registered under sections 504 and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code at Jubilee Hills police station of Hyderabad city.

Referring the same as an insult to the “motherhood of every woman”, Reddy urged Prime Minister – Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President – J.P. Nadda sack Sarma immediately.

According to him, the Assam Chief Minister should be served notice immediately. “It is the responsibility of the police to arrest the Assam Chief Minister.”