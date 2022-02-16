Centre Will Fund 80% Of Meghna River Dredging Cost For Operationalizing Indo-Bangla Waterways Connectivity : Tripura CM

NET Web Desk

The Central Government has agreed to cover 80 percent of the entire cost of Meghna River dredging on the Bangladesh side in order to operationalize the Indo-Bangladesh waterways by connecting the river Gomati of Tripura, as informed by the Tripura Chief Minister – Biplab Kumar Deb.

Addressing the gathering, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways – Sarbananda Sonowal asserted that “the Central government is ready to bear 80 per cent of total cost for dredging work on the Bangladesh side while the remaining part will have to be incurred by the host country.”

According to PTI report, out of the 90-kms stretch from Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district to Daudkandi in Bangladesh, around 40-km river bed will be dredged for effective flood management.

Meanwhile, the Tripura CM said, “The cost of steel and cement is quite high in Tripura because of the high transportation charge. It will be reduced if construction materials are being transported through the Indo-Bangla waterway.”

Speaking to reporters, Sonowal added “These new initiatives will significantly boost inland waterways transportation through cargo and passenger vessels along with river cruise movement. Looking into the high potentiality prospects of the tourism sector, a total amount of Rs 25 crore has been sanctioned to facilitate movement of vessels and river cruises and ten jetties as well shall be set up in Gomati river in view to the perspectives of tourism in the coming days.”

Hydraulic surveys would be conducted in other rivers to assess the feasibility of introducing waterway facilities in the state, the union minister told reporters.

Besides, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Tripura government, Inland Waterways (IWT) authority and Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) for maintenance and development of inland waterways terminal near Srimantapur under Sepahijala district.