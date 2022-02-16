COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 60 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,131

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 60 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93131, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 550 active cases, while 119 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91016, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1565.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,26,247 total vaccines, with 3290 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1708 citizens of 18+ age group and 250 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.