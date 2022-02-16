COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1616 New Cases; 23.56% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1616 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 23.56%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 11469. While, a total of 2,00,635 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 638 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6858 samples were tested on February 15, 2022, out of which 734 samples belonged to males, while 882 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,88,528. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 256 (23.38%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 98 (43.95%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1225 (22.78%) & 37 (32.74%) positive cases respectively.