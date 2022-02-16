Eastern Army Commander – Lt Gen RP Kalita Reviews Operational Preparedness Of Formations Along Sikkim Border 

The Eastern Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Kalita, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, arrived at Sukna, Siliguri on February 14, 2022 on a three day visit to the Trishakti Corps. The Army Commander was briefed by Lieutenant General Tarun Kumar Aich, AVSM, General Officer Commanding, Trishakti Corps on the prevailing situation and operational preparedness of the formations.

On February 15, 2022, the Army Commander met the Sikkim Governor – Ganga Prasad and the Chief Justice of Sikkim – Biswanath Somadder. Issues related to the current security situation along the borders and various facets of the ongoing civil-military cooperation were discussed in the meeting.

The Army Commander also visited forward areas in Sikkim where he was briefed by senior commanders on ground about the prevailing situation along the border.

During his interaction with the troops, the Army Commander complemented the soldiers for their professionalism, dedication and commitment for maintaining round the clock vigil in inhospitable terrain and adverse climatic conditions.