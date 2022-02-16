ED Initiates Probe Against Ex-PWD Minister & Higher Officials Of Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 16, 2022 : A probe has been initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against former Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Tripura and incumbent Deputy Leader of the Opposition Badal Chowdhury, former Chief Secretary Yashpal Singh and ex-Chief Engineer of PWD department Sunil Bhowmik along with their wives.

Altogether, six persons have been booked in this case registered under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The investigating agency sources said that the investigation is in its preliminary stage and none of the accused persons have been served any notices.

In a letter undersigned by Vikas Phogat, assistant director of the Enforcement Directorate at Sub-Zonal office in Agartala on February 04 last asked the directorate of land records and settlement, sub-divisional magistrates and sub-registrars of Jirania, Sadar and Belonia sub-divisions have been demanded to supply copies of sale deeds, gift deeds, lease deed, etc. of any immovable property registered in the name of these six accused persons.

Notably, Tripura Police Crime Branch unit arrested Chowdhury, Bhowmik and Singh for their involvement in the Rs 600 crore scam. Police officials said “Misappropriation of a huge amount of funds in connection with construction of several projects including the state’s only flyover built in Agartala city”.

However, the police failed to submit the charge sheet till date. Following a report from the Vigilance Commission on embezzlement of funds regarding developmental projects, cases were registered against them.