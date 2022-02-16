Mizoram Governor Lays-Down Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Over 60 Crores At Mizoram University

NET Web Desk

The Mizoram Governor – Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati laid the foundation stone for 6 projects sanctioned to Mizoram University under the EWS Scheme at its Tanhril campus in Aizawl.

According to DIPR report, these 6 projects worth Rs 60.31 Crores have been undertaken by the Engineering Projects (India) Limited (EPIL). Out of these 6 projects, 4 buildings will be constructed inside the Mizoram University (MZU) campus and 2 buildings will be erected inside the Pachhunga University Campus, College Veng, Aizawl.

“Within the MZU Campus, 1 Boys Hostel with a capacity of 100 seats ( Rs 10.7 Crore), 2 Girls Hostels with a capacity of 100 seats each ( Rs 21.28 Crore) and 1 Academic Building ( Rs 15 Crore) will be constructed. While 1 Academic Building ( Rs 7.46 Crore) and 1 Boys Hostels with a capacity of 50 seats(Rs 5.85 Crore) will be constructed within the PUC Campus.” – informed the report.

Addressing the gathering, Kambhampati expressed his sincere gratitude to the Government of India for strengthening the University’s earnest effort to provide quality education to the students.

He also acknowledged that MZU managed to emerge as one of the better universities in the country.

The Governor was very pleased to learn that the MZU is being one of the leading universities in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and emphasized the need for skill development and challenged the faculties to produce more and more job creators instead of educated job seekers as per the frameworks of the NEP 2020.

If the National Institutional Ranking Framework is taken into context, Mizoram University was ranked 67 in the country for the year 2020.

The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2021 placed Mizoram University in the 601-800 Rank among 1115 Universities worldwide. Meanwhile, it was ranked 21 among 49 Universities in India, and secured 1st place in North East India. The university was also accredited ‘A’ Grade by NAAC in 2019.