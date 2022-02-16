Nagaland Armed Police Organizes Voluntary Blood Donation Camp 

NET Web Desk

An adequate amount of blood donation is a simple procedure that can be done within an hour to meet the urgent need for patients facing trauma and other lifesaving procedures, such as blood transfusions – which saves millions of lives each year.

Responding to the same, the 13 NAP (IR) BN, marking its 14th Raising Day on February 16, organized a voluntary Blood Donation Camp today in the Unit Hospital.

The initiative has been conducted through the support of Unit Resident Medical Officer (RMO) – Dr Lima Imsong, and assistance from the Mokokchung Blood Bank headed by Dr H. Tsipongchem Sangtam, SMO I/C Blood Bank, IMDH and other Medical Staff.

Meanwhile, a total of 24 Units of Blood was voluntarily donated during the camp held on February 16, 2022.