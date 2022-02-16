Nagaland Government Lifts COVID-19 Curbs Till February 28

NET Web Desk

Keeping in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases, the Nagaland Government has decided to lift certain activities throughout the state with immediate effect till February 28, 2022.

The decision was undertaken during a meeting of the High Powered Committee on COVID-19, members of the State Level War Room and Department of Health & Family Welfare on Tuesday, regarding the overall scenario across the northeastern state.

According to a press release issued by the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), “social, cultural, sports, political, religious, entertainment, academic functions, and all other kinds of public gatherings outside containment zones beyond 50% and up to 100% capacity, both indoors and outdoors, is allowed subject to all the participants being asymptomatic, andfully vaccinated (taken both the doses) against COVID-19, and further subject to observance of COVID-19 appropriate behavior and all the relevant SOPs.”

Signed by the Chief Secretary of Nagaland – J. Alam, the order further states that malls/shopping complexes/restaurants, cinema halls/theatres, parks, places of entertainment and recreation areas is allowed to open/operate beyond 50% and up to 100% capacity, subject to all the visitors/staff and all others concerned being asymptomatic, and fully vaccinated (taken both the doses) and further subject to observance of COVID-19 Appropriate Behavior (CAB) and all relevant Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The offline classes for students studying in Pre-primary classes will be permitted from March 1, 2022 subject to 50% attendance and parental consent of the student concerned and further subject to the fulfilment of all the conditions and SOP to be issued by the home department.

The requirement for carrying a negative COVID-19 test report for persons above 12 years of age, including those fully vaccinated, entering the State stands withdrawn.

“Bus service, Inter-District Bus Service/Taxi and other public transportation shall be allowed to operate beyond 50% and up to 100% capacity, subject to the drivers, attendants and passengers being asymptomatic and fully vaccinated against COVID-19.” – the statement further reads.

However, if the aforesaid criteria is not fulfilled, then the driver(s)/attendant(s)/Passenger(s) should carry a COVID-19 negative test report taken through either RT-PCR/TrueNat or CBNAAT with the swab taken for testing not earlier than 72 hours from the date of travel, and further subject to adherence to CAB and observance of all the relevant SOPs.

Meanwhile, the Night Curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM in the state will stand lifted from February 16, 2022.