Tripura : Over 450 Crores Sanctioned For Upgrading NH-44A In Dhalai

Tripura CM - Biplab Kumar Deb with union minister of Road, Transport and Highways - Nitin Gadkari; File Image

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 14, 2022 : The central government on Wednesday sanctioned an amount of Rs 459 crore for upgradation of a national highway in Tripura under Bharatmala Project.

Nitin Gadkari, union minister of Road, Transport and Highways approved Rs 456.88 crore for rehabilitation and up-gradation of Lalchara to Kanchanpur segment of NH-44A under Bharatmala project.

This section of national highway falls under Dhalai district.

Biplab Kumar Deb, Chief Minister of Tripura expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the union Road, Transport and Highways minister Gadkari for approving this amount for work.

Deb in his official twitter handle wrote “Much gratitude, Adarniya @nitin_gadkari Ji for sanctioning ₹456.88Cr for rehabilitation & up-gradation of Lalchara – Kanchanpur section of NH-44A under Bharatmala project. This is another major developmental project approved under the HIRA model of Hon PM Shri @narendramodi Ji.”