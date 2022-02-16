Tripura Reports 120 Omicron Cases

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 16, 2022 : In spite of rapid decline in the number of COVID-19 positive cases across Tripura, a total of 120 people were found infected with the ‘Omicron’ variant across the state.

A higher official of Tripura’s Health department in condition of anonymity informed that a total of 231 samples were sent for Whole Genome Sequence (WGS) to National Institute of Biomedical Genomics in Kalyani during the month of January, 2022.

Among these 231 samples, 69 samples were sent from January 01 to 15, 2022 and 162 samples from January 16 to 31, 2022. Out of these total samples sent to NIBMG in Kalyani, Omicron detected in 8 samples and 112 samples, respectively, official added.

Citing the district wise break-up of Omicron detected through RT-PCR samples, the official said “In December, 2021, six samples comprising of one at North Tripura district and five at Khowai district while in January, 2022, 114 samples comprising of four at North Tripura district, five at Unakoti district, one at Khowai district, 76 at West Tripura district, 14 at Sepahijala district, four at Gomati district and 10 at South Tripura district.”

It is being informed that more 99 samples were sent on February 15, 2022 for WGS to NIBMG, Kalyani result yet to be received.

However, the health officials have asked to not panic as the number of fresh COVID-19 positives has reduced in the last one month and the present day positivity rate stands at 0.35 percent.

“There is no need to worry as the Omicron variant is not dangerous in comparison to the delta variant of coronavirus. The positivity rate also stands below 5 percent which is below the danger line,” the official said.

Classified as “Variant of Concern”, the B.1.1.529 variant or ‘Omicron’ was first reported from South Africa on November 24, 2021, as informed by the World Health Organization (WHO).