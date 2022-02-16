Tripura’s International Cricket Stadium To Be Ready By November 2022 : CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 15, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Tuesday asserted that the international cricket stadium’s construction at Narsingarh, 12 KMs away from Agartala city shall be completed within November next.

With an aim of building a drug-free state, the Tripura government is working on a priority basis for the overall development of the sports sector.

Chief Minister inspected the ongoing construction work of the international cricket stadium along with MLA Dr Dilip Das, Tripura Cricket Association President Dr Manik Saha, Joint Secretary of TCA Kishore Kumar Das, and other office bearers.

Tripura Cricket Association is building a world-class stadium in collaboration with Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Narsingarh.

“This stadium is being built, spending an amount of Rs 185.13 crore in a plot of 14.22 acre and seating capacity of over 22,375 people”, said Deb after inspecting the under-construction work on Tuesday.

He said, “A number of initiatives including a synthetic football field, stadium, and athletic track are being implemented for improved sports in the state”.

The officials informed the Chief Minister about the progress of the work with the help of the construction company through a presentation and set a target of completion between October and November of 2022.