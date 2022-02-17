Arunachal Pradesh : NSCN-IM Active Cadre Surrendered At Tirap District 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Concerted efforts of Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (North) to convince insurgent cadres for rejoining the mainstream have recently resulted in surrender of an active cadre of NSCN (IM) at Khonsa, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh.

The surrender of these cadres will hopefully motivate other cadres of the region to rejoin the mainstream.

Meanwhile, the cadres have revealed that they might lead a difficult life while underground, and made an appeal to their comrades to shun violence. Surrender of the active cadres epitomizes the humane face of the Assam Rifles, while working to maintain peace in the region.