Assam Government To Initiate Mentorship Programme – ‘Project Arohan’ For Strengthening Students’ Skills : CM Sarma

NET Web Desk

The Assam Government have decided to initiate a 4-years mentorship programme named ‘Project Arohan’, in an effort to strengthen vocational skills of students, thereby promoting employment and improving living standards, as informed the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Chief Minister today called-on the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Tata STRIVE – Anita Jain in Mumbai and sought cooperation for the project. Tata STRIVE is a skill development initiative of the Tata Trusts.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma confirmed the news. “To mentor our students & help them hone their skills, we will launch a 4-year mentorship programme called Project Arohan. In this regard, met Anita Rajan, CEO of Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts, and sought cooperation for the project.” – he wrote.

To mentor our students & help them hone their skills, we will launch a 4-year mentorship programme called Project Arohan. In this regard, met Anita Rajan, CEO of Tata STRIVE, a skill development initiative of Tata Trusts, and sought cooperation for the project. pic.twitter.com/Q1WYVa3Bci — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 17, 2022

Meanwhile, Sarma also held a meeting with Tata Trusts VC – Vijay Singh; CEO – Srinath Narasimhan & Board of Trustees for reviewing progress of State Cancer Institutes under Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM announced that 7 of the proposed 17 institutes are targeted for opening by April 2022.