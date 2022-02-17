CM – Prem Singh Tamang Assures Support To Promote Wellness Tourism In Sikkim

The members of Art of Living Organization called-on the Chief Minister of Sikkim – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) at his official residence, Mintokgang today.

The team met the Chief Minister to present the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and apprised about the developmental works under Art of Living Organization.

The Art of Living Organization will upgrade the existing Skill Infrastructure (Industrial Training Institutes) and will improvise the Rehabilitation centres and establish international wellness centres with the purpose of promoting Sikkim as a destination for wellness tourism.

The delegation was led by Trustee (SSRDP) Art of Living Organization, Deepak Sharma. Also present were Project Coordinator Art of Living (East) Shri Vivekananda Arya, faculty Art of Living (Sikkim), Ratna Pradhan, Secretary to CM, Dr. S.D Dhakal, Secretary Skill Development Department (GoS), Karma Namgyal Bhutia, and Additional Director, Skill Development Department (GoS), D.L Ramudamu.