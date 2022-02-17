COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Pradesh Registers 49 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 64,159

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh have registered 49 fresh new cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 64159, as informed by the Health services directorate of the frontier state.

The death toll remained unchanged at 294 as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. The Capital Complex Region comprising of – Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas has 10 active cases, West Kameng – 11, Lohit – 7 cases.

According to PTI report, the new cases were detected after testing 606 samples.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 421 active cases, while 94 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 63444. The positivity rate now stands at 8.08% per cent.