COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 42 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,173

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 42 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93173, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 510 active cases, while 82 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91098, while 0 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1565.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,26,247 total vaccines, with 2706 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1376 citizens of 18+ age group and 208 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.