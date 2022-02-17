COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 1571 New Cases, 25.83% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1571 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.83%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 11344. While, a total of 2,02,206 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 640 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 6082 samples were tested on February 16, 2022, out of which 749 samples belonged to males, while 822 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,90,222. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 272 (22.65%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 90 (40.00%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 1175 (26.00%) & 34 (35.00%) positive cases respectively.