Kaziranga Rhino Poaching Incident : Key Perpetrator – Asmat Ali Nabbed From Kerala

NET Web Desk

The key perpetrator involved with the latest rhino poaching case in the Kaziranga National Park (KNP) – Asmat Ali alias Nalco have been nabbed from Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, the Special Director General of Police (DGP) & Chief of Anti-Poaching Task Force – GP Singh informed the same. “The main planner & perpetrator of recent Rhino poaching in Kaziranga picked up in Kerala. Great cooperation by @TheKeralaPolice” – he wrote.

The main planner & perpetrator of recent Rhino poaching in Kaziranga picked up in Kerala. Great cooperation by @TheKeralaPolice pic.twitter.com/SBnxbMyXI9 — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) February 16, 2022

The Assam Police on February 2 announced cash rewards for three wanted rhino poachers, suspected to be involved in the recent poaching case in KNP. These wanted men were – Asmat Ali alias Nalco, Abdul Matin alias Kala, and Ataur Rahman alias Bassa of No. 1 Adabheti village under the Sootea police station in Biswanath District.

A bounty of Rs 6 lakh for the poachers (Rs 2 lakh against each) has been announced by the police. Moreover, another cash reward of Rs 5 lakh has been announced to the person who gives information leading to the recovery of the poached rhino horn.

Its worthy to note that concerned step was undertaken after the carcass of a 30-year-old rhino was recovered in the Kohora range of the park on January 20 with gunshot wounds. The horn was found missing from the carcass.