Manipur Assembly Polls : BJP National President – JP Nadda Launches Party Manifesto

NET Web Desk

The National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – Jagat Prakash Nadda today released the party’s manifesto for the ensuing assembly elections of Manipur during a function held at the Imperial Hall of Hotel Classic.

The function was conducted in the presence of Chief Minister – N Biren Singh, state BJP president – A Sharda Devi, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs – RK Ranjan, MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, BJP Manipur in-charge – Sambit Patra, and state party leaders among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nadda stated “The state has moved from instability to stability; from stability to a big leap; from insurgency to peace and zero tolerance for drugs. Manipur which was once known for bandh and blockades is now known for development.”

“The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward – we will ensure more development in the future.” – he further added.

Nadda further asserted that BJP is committed to emphasize on infrastructure, health, education and safeguarding the identity of indigenous tribes.

The BJP President further mentioned that free laptops will be provided to students who passed the higher secondary education, for pursuance of their further studies. Meanwhile, Rs 100 Crores budget will be provided for startup scheme with zero interest, and generation of one lakh employment, and enhancing the state’s economy through tourism and other sectors.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh asserted that within the next 5 years, all these commitments will be fulfilled.

He also added that interest free loans will be provided to all Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) for technology upgradation, capital requirements and to enable better market access. Besides, Manipur Skill University will be established for skilling the youths of Manipur in various sectors.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda confirmed the same. “Released manifesto for Manipur Assembly Election 2022 in Imphal today. The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward – we will ensure more development in the future.”

