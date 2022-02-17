Manipur : CM Biren Visits Ukhrul; Confident Of BJP Capturing Power In The District

NET/UT News Desk

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh visited Ukhrul headquarters on Wednesday and exuded confidence of Bharatiya Janata Party sweeping the ensuing Manipur general election 2022.

Biren was here to attend the flag hoisting programme of Somatai Shaiza, BJP candidate of 44-Ukhrul (ST) assembly constituency.

There surely is a wind of change in Ukhrul district this time in favour of the BJP, the chief minister said as he addressed the the public here at Alungtang Mission ground, Ukhrul.

“It is an honour to meet you at the public meeting in Ukhrul. With such love and support for BJP, my confidence level of sweeping the ensuing State general elections has taken a notch higher,” Biren said as he was given a warm Tangkhul traditional welcome at Mission Ground.

BJP leader MP, Rajya Sabha, Leishemba Sanajaoba, Ashok Singhal, Manipur election co-incharge, Yarthotthing Kashung BJP president, Ukhrul district, supporters, party workers, various Morchas of BJP, and well wishers attended the event.

Longyao Raihing, president 44 -Ukhrul Mandal delivered the vote of thanks.

The three assembly constituencies namely 43-Phungyar (ST) under Kamjong district and the two assembly constituencies of Ukhrul district, 44-Ukhrul (ST) and 45-Chingai (ST) will go to polls on March 5, in the second phase of Manipur assembly election 2022.

Source : Ukhrul Times (https://ukhrultimes.com/cm-biren-visits-ukhrul-confident-of-bjp-capturing-power-in-the-district/)