Manipur Government Partially Modifies Travel Restrictions For Passengers

NET Web Desk

Considering the overall scenario of COVID-19 cases in Manipur, the state administration has made certain changes along the protocols for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people with travel histories entering the state.

According to the new notification, unvaccinated persons who have received only one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed entry into the state only on mandatory production of COVID-19 negative test reports taken within 72 hours before their arrival in the state.

“Persons who are fully vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to enter the state on production of the vaccination certificate at the entry points of the state.” – the notification further reads.

The northeastern state of Manipur registered a total of 104 new COVID-19 cases, and two fatalities in the last 24 hours. The active caseload now stands at 2144.

While, a total of 1,36,136 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Manipur so far. A total of 2088 people have succumbed to the deadly infection. The total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,31,904.