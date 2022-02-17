Manipur’s War-On-Drug Continues; 78 Acres Of Illicit Poppy Plantation Destroyed 

NET Web Desk

Drug abuse has become a serious concern which has gripped every faction of the society, similarly the northeastern state of Manipur has seen an unprecedented rise in illicit poppy cultivation during the past five years.

In an attempt to put an end into woes of local populace and safeguarding the lives of youth, the forest officials & Narcotic and Affairs Border (NAB) of Manipur Police on Thursday has destroyed 41 acres of poppy cultivation at Chilpi Hill range under Tengnoupal Police Station and 37 acres at Nungtak Hill range under Machi Police Station.

Taking to Twitter, the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh confirmed the news. “WAR ON DRUGS :-Yesterday, two combined teams of Manipur Police, NAB & forest officials destroyed 41 acres of poppy cultivation at Chilpi Hill range under Tengnoupal P.S. and 37 acres at Nungtak Hill range under Machi P.S.” – he wrote.