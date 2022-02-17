Meghalaya : Financial Assistance Worth Over 70 Lakhs Extended To 77 Farmer Producers Groups

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to enhance the livelihood of farmers residing across the northeastern state of Meghalaya, the Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma today extended the benefits of state’s largest farmers’ welfare programme – Farmer’s Collectivisation for Upscaling Production and Marketing Systems (FOCUS) in West Khasi Hills district.

The financial assistance worth of Rs 71.85 lakhs has been provided to 77 Producer Groups of the concerned district.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM confirmed the news. “Today we extended the benefits of the State’s biggest farmers’ welfare program to 77 Producer Groups at ₹71.85 Lakhs in #WestKhasiHills district. The FOCUS program in WKH district alone has benefitted 113 PGs covering 1876 households with ₹93.80 Lakhs disbursed so far” – he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sangma further interacted with the farmers who voiced their concerns on the needs of West Khasi Hills District. Taking to Twitter, Sangma wrote “Apart from extending the financial assistance of the FOCUS program, had the opportunity to interact with the farmers who voiced their concerns on the needs of #WestKhasiHills District. Interactions like these help us to serve our people better.”

Its worthy to note that FOCUS programme promotes value chain development, machinery support, market linkages, transportation, and produce aggregation, thereby enhancing farming activities in Meghalaya by improving market access.