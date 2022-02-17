Sikkim : Legislator – Y.T Lepcha Highlights Incomplete Projects During Meeting With MoS – Kishan Reddy

MLA Gangtok Constituency cum Advisor to Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Government of Sikkim Y.T Lepcha today called-on the Minister of State (MoS) for Tourism, Culture & Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) – G.Kishan Reddy at his office Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi today.

He was accompanied by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sikkim Spokesperson – Sancho Lepcha during the meeting.

Lepcha, who is also the Sikkim BJP’s Vice President discussed various developmental issues in favour of Sikkim pertaining to the Tourism sector during the meeting.

He highlighted many incomplete projects and ongoing project of tourism in Sikkim which requires special attention of the central government, and further extended gratitude towards the ministry as well as Modi Government for the inclusion of several tourism projects under Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North-East (PM DevINE) in Union Budget, 2022.

These included funding of Rs. 58 Crores for Dhappar to Bhaleydhunga ropeway in Namchi District and Rs 64 Crore for Pelling to Sanga Choeling in Geyzing District.

In response, the Minister briefed that the central government is committed and is doing all the work that benefits Sikkim and Sikkimese people.