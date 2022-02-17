Spanish Soccer Team – CF Fuenlabrada To Select 5 Best Players From Manipur : CM N. Biren Singh

NET Web Desk

CF Fuenlabrada – a Spanish football team is all set to organize a trial at Hiyai Turf, Achanbigei, Koirengei, Imphal and select five players from the northeastern state of Manipur; informed the Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM was called-on by the representatives of the soccer team, led by its Technical Director – Josele Gonzalez on Wednesday.

Takin to Twitter, Singh confirmed the news. “I was called on by representatives of CF FUENLABRADA, Spain led by Josele Gonzalez, Technical Director this morning. I’m pleased to learn that the Spanish football team based in Fuenlabrada will be holding a trial at Hiyai Turf, Achanbigei and select 5 players from Manipur.” – he wrote.

He further added that “The selected players will be traveling to Spain in the month of May and will get to play for a full season which will be fully funded by the team. We have also deliberated on ways to further improve football in Manipur.”

Meanwhile, the Technical Director of CF Fuenlabrada – Josele Gonzalez responded to the same. “Thanks a lot! I am sure that together we will do great things for the young football players of Manipur!” – he wrote.