Tripura : 150 E-Rickshaws Will Be Procured From Karnataka To Promote Environment-Friendly Service

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 17, 2022 : Tripura government is procuring 150 electric auto-rickshaws from Karnataka aiming to promote environment-friendly and cost effective transportation system in rural and urban areas of the state.

Rameswar Teli, union minister of state for Petroleum and Natural Gas in his official Twitter handle informed that a total of 150 electric auto-rickshaws are procured from Karnataka to Tripura’s Jirania under West district.

He wrote, “Glad to know South Western Railway loaded its first consignment of 150 electric rickshaws from Bidadi, Karnataka to Jirania, Tripura.”

A higher official of the Transport department said that these electric auto-rickshaws have the capability to replace the existing auto-rickshaws once they are available in large numbers.

“As an alternative to the polluting environment, these rickshaws are eco-friendly, cost effective and can provide a silent transport system in both urban and rural areas of the state,” the official added.

These 150 electric auto-rickshaws will reach in the state shortly.