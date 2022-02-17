Tripura Lad Purchases Plot On Moon For Rs 6,000; Receives Property Registration Certificate

NET Web Desk

A Tripura youngster – Suman Debnath claimed to have recently purchased one acre of land on the moon for Rs 6000.

Hailing from Sabroom under South Tripura District, Suman claims to be the first person from the northeastern state to own land on the moon, the earth’s only natural satellite.

Suman has also received the soft copies of all required documents through mail, including – certificate of property registration issued by the International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) in New York. The registration certificate mentioned the location of the land, its longitude, and latitude.

According to the certificate, the land is located in ‘Mare Nubium’. ‘Mare Nubium’ has a diameter of 750 kms, and it is considered to be one of the most ancient circular basins on the Moon. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) feature name means “Sea of Clouds”. It is a dark plain situated in the third quadrant of the face of the moon.

Speaking with mediapersons, Suman asserted that he came to know about the matter, after several celebrities bought land in the Moon. Being curious, he also searched on the web to understand the same and found out that ILLR is the agency which is undertaking the land registry of the moon.

Suman expressed his happiness to learn that he don’t need to spend a huge penny to own the plot, and so made the payment of Rs 6000.

Meanwhile, this amount included all the related costs like shipping charge of original property documents, PDF making charge & miscellaneous hidden charges.

“I have already received the soft copies of the essential documents through email. The original copies are shipped by post and expected to reach here in Sabroom within next week”, said Debnath.

Its worthy to note that the International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) is tasked with administering and allocating real property located on Luna, Earth’s Moon, and registering ownership claims to properties on the Moon on behalf of individuals, organizations and business entities around the world.