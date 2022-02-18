Another Tripura Youth Purchases Land on Moon For $139

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 18, 2022 : Another youth hailing from Tripura’s west district claimed to have purchased 3 acres of land on the earth’s only natural satellite – moon for $139, which stands to Rs 10,432 in Indian currency.

A motor-mechanic by profession, Champak Debnath is a resident of Tulabagan village under Mohanpur sub-division in West Tripura district.

Accordingly, the youngster had spent $139 to purchase this plot from the International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) in New York.

The International Lunar Lands Registry (ILLR) is tasked with administering and allocating real property located on Luna, Earth’s Moon, and registering ownership claims to properties on the Moon on behalf of individuals, organizations and business entities around the world.

Speaking to Northeast Today, Champak said “I have come to know from social media that a Tripura youth had purchased land on the moon. This had intensified my curiosity and decided to purchase land on the moon.”

“Accordingly, I informed the matter to my younger brother Jayanta Debnath. After surfing on the internet, my brother bought three acres of land for me at a cost of about $139 US Dollar”, claimed Champak.

He said “Through email, I have already received the soft copies of the land purchased documents and the original copies are shipped by post and expected to reach here in Mohanpur in 7 to 10 days”.

Its worthy to mention here that Suman Debnath, a resident of Sabroom in Tripura’s south district claimed to have purchased land on the moon by paying Rs 6,000 to the Luna Society International on Monday last.

According to his property registration certificate, the land is located in ‘Mare Nubium’. ‘Mare Nubium’ has a diameter of 750 kms, and it is considered to be one of the most ancient circular basins on the Moon. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) feature name means “Sea of Clouds”. It is a dark plain situated in the third quadrant of the face of the moon.

He claimed to be the first person from the northeastern state to own land on the moon.