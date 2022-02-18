BJP Legislators Are Intact & Working Closely For Welfare Of Nagaland : State Minister Of Soil & Water Conservation

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Kashiho Sangtam, the Nagaland Minister of Soil & Water Conservation, today debunked rumours on legislators defecting to other parties, and stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Office Bearers and Legislators in the state are still together, and have been working closely for the party’s welfare.

He asserted the same while addressing the ’59th BJP Mandal Executive Meeting’ today at Thsingaki river, Kipheri. The Mandal Executive Meeting was attended by hosts of party leaders and karyakartas from 59th Mandal and Kipheri District.

While urging the karyakartas to work sincerely for the party, the Minister encouraged the party men and women to maintain party discipline and take commitment to educate the grassroot people about the policies and programs of the party.

Asserting that BJP is purely a political party, having its own ideologies, policies and programs and has nothing to do with religious agendas, “Even in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha election, BJP shall come to power and rule the Country with overwhelming majority”, Kashiho added.

While assuring his constituency people that he will work with conviction, to bring more development in the region in fulfillment of the dreams and visions of his people, he urged the people to stay steadfast and not be swayed by rumours being spread by unscrupulous elements.

According to a press release issued by state BJP Media Cell, Sangtam stated that considering the unprecedented global pandemic which had put many developmental programs in the State on hold.

The Minister assured that he will continue to aspire more to carry forward the visions of the people, the release further stated.

Quoting “Rome was not built in a day”, Sangtam asserted that appealed the people to pose faith in the government.

He asserted that the government under the leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister Rio and Deputy Chief Minister Y. Patton, is working closely to bring more development and progress in the State.

Stating further, Sangtam said “our alliance partnership will continue even in 2023 general election”.

Short speeches in the Mandal Executive Meeting were delivered by State Executive members Tsasepi and Shri.Kiheto, Shri.Chopiba, official PS to Minister, Hobbs, President Kipheri District, and Mandal Presidents from Longmatra, Sitimi, Seyochung, and Amahator Area Unit.