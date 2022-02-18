Capacity Building Programme Organized On “Packaging For Export Of Nagaland Products” 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

A one­-day capacity building training programme on “Packaging for export of Agri food, Handloom and Handicraft products of Nagaland” was held today at the Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Kohima.

Organized by the Department of Industries and Commerce in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), this programme marks the 75th year of Independence, and celebrating India’s freedom struggle based on the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Altogether around 180 entrepreneurs from across the state participated.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Joint Director & Head Training & Education Division, IIP (Mumbai), Dr. Babu Rao Guduri said that the main objective of the institute was to promote the export packaging to various countries and equip the people to be a part of the packaging industry.

Briefing on the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), Guduri mentioned that IIP is an autonomous and apex body for packaging in the country working under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, with its main Headquarter located in Mumbai. Besides, the World Packaging Organization has ranked IIP as the second-best packaging institute in the world, after Michigan University, USA.

He further underlined that “packaging is the science, art and technology of enclosing and protecting products for distribution, storage, sale and use.”

Guduri believed that the relevant training would assist entrepreneurs become more aware of the packaging sector in general, and the numerous opportunities available here, hence providing doors for employment to the youth of Nagaland.

The Director of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME), Dimapur – Tali Longchar informed that the government is ready to help the entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs with funds through the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme and Startup India loans, if one has the skills and the zeal to build a business. However, the reality in Nagaland is that these funds are being withdrawn just to have the 25% subsidy.

“The present Naga youth must change this trend and take loans with a serious intent as this diversion of funds for business creation into the non-business sector is only hurting the economy of the state.” – shared Longchar.

Meanwhile, the Director of Department of Industries and Commerce – K Hokihse Assumi said that Nagas should take the example of the standard of packaging from foreign countries. “I’m not saying that we should imitate them but when we make products, we should also be able to deliver the standard of packaging that is at par with the rest of the countries in the world and in this regard the State Government of Nagaland is going to launch a Product Testing Lab in Dimapur by March,” he informed.

It may be noted that the main objective of the workshop is to disseminate information about the trends and technology in the packaging of processed food, create awareness about the importance of Agri food, Handloom and Handicraft products, and how to promote the export market with the use of innovative packaging designs & development and standardization.