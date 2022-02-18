COVID-19 Update : Meghalaya Registers 55 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 93,228

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Meghalaya have registered 55 fresh new cases thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 93228, as informed by an National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Meghalaya now has 473 active cases, while 91 more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the northeastern state to 91189, while 1 fatality have been registered taking the total fatalities to 1566.

Meanwhile, the state has so far administered 23,32,292 total vaccines, with 2662 citizens been inoculated. As many as 1281 citizens of 18+ age group and 206 citizens of 45+ age group were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.