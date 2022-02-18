COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Registers 1119 New Cases; 22.01% Positivity Rate

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 1119 new COVID-19 cases, and one fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 22.01%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 10592. While, a total of 2,03,325 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 640 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 5083 samples were tested on February 17, 2022, out of which 464 samples belonged to males, while 655 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 1,92,093. The official statement further adds that, RT-PCR test detected 198 (29.86%) positive cases, TrueNAT detected 40 (25.97%) positive cases, while RAgT & FIA identified 862 (20.63%) & 19 (21.84%) positive cases respectively.