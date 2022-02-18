Meghalaya Government Will Raise ILP Issue During Next Meeting With Union Home Minister – Amit Shah : Deputy CM

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Government will meet the Union Minister of Home Affairs & Cooperation – Amit Shah and discuss the implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the northeastern state for mitigating the emerging national security vulnerabilities, as informed by the Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tynsong.

“We would highlight all remaining concerns (including ILP) at the meeting with union home minister Amit Shah.” – asserted Tynsong.

However, the Meghalaya deputy chief minister clarified that no date has yet been fixed for the meeting with Amit Shah.