Mizoram : Assam Rifles Organized ‘Heart Wellness Screening Camp’ At Khawbung Village

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

In an attempt to generate awareness regarding heart issues and encouraging build-up of health seeking behaviour, the Serchhip Battalion of Assam Rifles today conducted a Heart Wellness Screening Camp at Khawbung hamlet.

The Heart Screening camp aimed to identify patients for the camp, scheduled to be organized at Champhai in the second week of March 2022 by Serchhip Battalion under Assam Rifles Civic Action Programme (CAP).

Prior to its conduct at Champhai, preliminary screening of heart patients will be carried out from all villages of concerned District.

However, Medical Officers alongwith medical staffs of Serchhip Battalion led the screening camp and 35 patients suffering from various heart ailments were screened during the camp.

The programme concluded with word of thanks by the local authorities, who appreciated the kind gesture of Assam Rifles in reaching out to them and hoped that this effort would go a long way in further cementing the bond between the people of Mizoram and Assam Rifles.